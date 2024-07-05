Fallen tree causes four vehicle collision on A64 near Malton
Malton fire crews, along with the station’s incident support appliance, responded to reports of a four vehicle road traffic collision caused by a tree which had fallen onto the A64 near Malton.
The call was received at 12.31pm on Thursday (July 4).
On arrival, crews found all casualties out of their vehicles with minor injuries.
Police had dealt with the incident and arranged for highways to clear the debris.
Crews stood by to offer assistance until they no longer required.
