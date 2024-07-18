Families can enjoy rockpooling and beachcombing at Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby

Beachcoming at Robin Hood's Bay.

Families will be able to enjoy beach activities on the North Yorkshire coast this summer with the National Trust.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On selected dates during July and August, visitors to Robin Hood’s Bay can get involved with rockpooling and beachcombing.

The sessions return after being successfully run during May half-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who enjoy building sandcastles, there is a free to enter sandcastle building competition on the picturesque beach in the village on Tuesday July 23.

The Old Coastguard Station at Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby.

Leanne Allan, Senior Visitor Experience Officer on the Yorkshire coast, said: “The sessions we’ve run previously have gone down incredibly well with the families who have attended.

“They’re a fabulous way to introduce children to the marine life on our coastline and our staff will help them better understand what lives here and how to look for them.

"They also show families how to do these activities safely and responsibly, so that they can enjoy them on their own in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We decided to offer the sandcastle building competition as it’s a great seaside tradition and the perfect way to kick off the summer holidays.

"It’s free to enter and there’ll be prizes to be won.

“We hope everyone who comes along to any of our activities has lots of fun and create some brilliant memories.”

The rockpooling sessions are available on July 25 and on August 2, 8 and 31.

The beachcombing sessions are available on July 22 and on August 3, 7 and 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The times are available on the Yorkshire coast page of the National Trust website.

The sessions are £3 per child and places are limited, so booking is essential.

To book your place or to ask any questions, call 01723 870138.

To take part in the sandcastle building competition, you need to be at the Old Coastguard Station at The Dock in Robin Hood’s Bay by 11am to register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to these activities, the National Trust is offering Tracker Packs.

These rucksacks are full of useful information and guides on fossil hunting, bird watching and rockpooling.

The packs can be borrowed free of charge every day from the Old Coastguard Station, which is on the slipway to the beach in Robin Hood's Bay.

The National Trust cafe and visitor centre at the Old Coastguard Station is open daily from 10am until 5pm.