Family’s 170 mile trip to savour bakery items

A Scottish family that travels more than 170 miles twice a year to visit Thomas the Baker’s stores has been given a VIP tour of the company’s bakery.

Gordon and Gemma Herbertson and daughter Kimberley, aged seven, who live in Glasgow, are huge fans of the bakery’s products.

During a typical holiday in North Yorkshire they’ll visit a Thomas the Baker store once or twice a day.

Daughter Kimberley said her favourite food is Thomas’ Steak Bake – and the family take as many home as they can fit into their freezer to enjoy in between visits.

Other family favourites are Chelsea buns, fat scamps and date and walnut scones.

Heading to York for a recent holiday, the family got in touch to ask if there was any chance of seeing where the products were made.

As a special treat the company’s quality assurance manager Chris Chapman spent two hours showing them round the firm’s Helmsley bakery.

Mr Chapman said: “We were delighted to show the family round our bakery – how could we refuse when they’re our biggest fans? It was also great to be able to tell Gordon we’d started making his favourite Fat Scamps again – we’d discontinued them in 2014 but had so many requests we’d recently brought them back.”