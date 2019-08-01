Family with disabled son have Whitby holiday hopes dashed after double-booking

A family who have a disabled son have had their hopes of a relaxing holiday near Whitby dashed, after the accommodation was double-booked.

Michael and Debbie Hingerton, who live in Scarcroft, Leeds, booked their summer holiday at Sunday Cottage, the former village school in Grosmont, but at the last minute an unfortunate double booking has left them with their holiday cancelled and they have nowhere else to stay.

The couple, who were due to start their holiday on August 3, had chosen the cottage specifically because it had been adapted for wheelchair users. The couple's 10-year-old son has cerebral palsy and the family, which also includes two daughters, had been looking forward to a week near the coast.

Debbie said: “The holiday company has apologised, but said that at the moment there is nothing they can do for that week. I’ve tried to find an alternative, but there’s just nothing available."

The trip to Whitby was to be the family's only holiday this year. Michael, a builder, says he won’t be able to take any more time off until October.

The holiday company, Yorkshire Coastal Cottages, based in Whitby, said in a statement to the Whitby Gazette: “Unfortunately, due to a system error, we accepted the Hingerton family’s booking last week when the property was already booked. As soon as we became aware of the mistake, we apologised to Mrs Hingerton and cancelled the booking.

“While we are still trying to find them alternative accommodation, we have not yet been able to do so and are therefore arranging a full refund for the family, which they will receive today (Aug 1).

"If possible, we would love to help them find another property in Whitby later in the year.”