'Fantastic celebration of success' for A-level results day at Lady Lumley’s School

Students at Lady Lumley’s School are celebrating their A-level results with 100% pass rate.

Headteacher Richard Bramley, says it is "fantastic celebration of success" with over half of all entries graded at A*-B.

Student Helen Coppack pictured with her parents.

Departmental performances include 100% A*-B in both chemistry and French and over 75% A*-B grades in maths, history and art.

Vocational subjects are going "from strength to strength" with two thirds of all students achieving starred distinction or distinction awards. In particular, PE and travel and tourism gaining 100% starred distinction or distinction awards.

Mr Bramley said: "Today has been a very special day at Lady Lumley’s School and, more specifically, a fantastic celebration of success in the sixth form.

"Our students have maintained high outcomes against a range of performance measures and we are absolutely delighted for all of them on their wonderful achievements.

"Our students are moving on to a number of broad and appropriate pathways, with the vast majority of our students beginning university courses at their first choice institutions - many at top establishments – or securing apprenticeships, including those at degree level.

"Our school community is proud of all our students. Each of them has had their own personal and academic journey.

"On the face of it, examination results can seem to be an incredibly cold way of assessing student progress and outcomes; much as some of our students may not have achieved the very highest grades, they have gained extremely creditable academic performances in their own right, testament to their hard work during their sixth form experience."

Individual success at Lady Lumley’s include Matthew Lowe, who achieved results of A*A*A, and will go on to study chemistry at Oxford University.

Joe-Joe Boyes gained results of A*AA and moves on to Cambridge University to read Anglo-Saxon, Norse and Celtic history. Emily Calcraft will also study history after her A*AA performance at Sheffield.

Having gained A*AA last academic year, Katie Henson secured unconditional offers from a number of medical schools during the application process this year and will study medicine and surgery at Newcastle University.

Fiona Hardman and Harry Sullivan have both chosen to study veterinary science at Liverpool and Surrey respectively.

Luke Hornby and Josh Magson gained AAA and will now study chemical engineering and chemical and energy engineering respectively, Luke in Sheffield and Josh in Leeds.

Charles Burton will study law at Liverpool after gaining A*AB and Katie Williams will move to Bristol to read philosophy.

Mr Bramley added: "It is never easy saying farewell to our Year 13 students and this group of students have been a wonderful group to work with and support.

"They have demonstrated the highest levels of effort and commitment during their studies and these qualities have been paramount in their success. They have been terrific role models for the school community, demonstrating leadership capacity and contributing significantly to the extracurricular life of the school.

"Lady Lumley's School Sixth Form values the development of the whole person; we have seen each student grow as an individual and they should be proud of the young adults that they have become.

"These results demonstrate that our school is continuously providing high quality sixth form education to students in the Ryedale area and more importantly, that students feel challenged and supported to achieve their very best.

"We are immensely proud of them and the successes that they have had, supported and encouraged by the expertise of their subject teachers and support staff, and we wish them well for whatever they have chosen to do in the next chapter of their adult lives."