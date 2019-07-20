Fantastic floral way to manage traffic in Malton Market Place

Malton is the latest location to combine beauty with road safety with help from civic planting specialists Plantscape.

The town, a former gold and silver gilt winner of the ever popular Yorkshire in Bloom, has been using Plantscape’s services for the past seven years.

And this year Plantscape has not only made the foodie destination look beautiful, it has also helped calm traffic in the town centre.

It was decided that three tier planters could be used for more than attracting visitors, but could be positioned to improve road safety.

Town clerk Gail Cook explained: “We have had some road safety and traffic issues in the Market Place and we had the idea to use the three tier planters this summer to trial a new layout.

“The Market Place has limited marked pedestrian routes and by using these we’ve created a natural walk way for pedestrians. This gives them right of way instead of vehicles.

“In previous years, the area where we placed them actually encouraged inconsiderate parking and a short cut for vehicles to race through the Market Place. By using the three tier planters in the new configuration we have cut off this short cut.”

Plantscape sales executive Alan McGregor said: “When full of water and compost the planters weigh around 800 kilos. The plastic walls have a bit of flexibility so can absorb a car knocking into them without damaging the planter or car.”