Filey Food Festival: organisers 'blown off their feet' as thousands visit event over the weekend

This weekend's Filey Food Festival has been hailed a huge success.

Over 10,000 people visited the event over the course of the two days, sampling the very best produce our region has to offer as well as food from around the world.

Organiser Phil Armitage said: "It was absolutely fantastic, that's the word for it. We were completely blown off our feet.

"On Saturday we were particularly lucky because it didn't start raining until 2.45pm so until then it was jam-packed and on Sunday it was very busy throughout.

"Some stalls actually sold out on Saturday and had to come back on Sunday with more stock, that's how popular it was."

The festival featured 63 food and drink stalls selling a variety of produce ranging from oyster and prosecco, water buffalo burgers, Yorkshire gins, Jamaican street food, hog roasts and gluten-free products.

It was held at the Evron Centre and Crescent Gardens.

Speaking about the success of this weekend's festival, the first of a series of annual food events in Filey, Phil added: "This is our [Scarborough Borough Council's] second year managing the event and I think people like it because it's professionally run, the layout is very spacious and we do a lot of sign marking to promote it.

"There's a good feel about it, we get good customers and splendid views. Some of the stall holders who go to events like this all the time say this is the best attended one."

Filey Food Festival will return later this summer, from 10 to 11 August.