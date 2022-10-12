Filey Food Festival returns to the Yorkshire Coast this weekend

On Saturday October 15 and Sunday October 16, the food festival will be open from 10am until 5pm and will host more than 60 stalls.

It will be located at The Evron Centre in Filey, in rooms 21 and 22 and outside in the grounds and along Crescent Gardens, including the bandstand area.

Brand new for this festival will be demonstrations from Yorkshire Seafood Kitchen, which will be located on the patio overlooking the sea from 11am to 4pm on both days.

Filey Food Festival pictured in 2019.

New stalls also include ‘Senor Paella’ and South African Street Food.

Returning once again will be Happy Hounds stall, Nidhoggr Mead Co (finalist in Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Awards 2022), Calders Kitchen (finalist in the Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Awards 2022 for savoury condiment), Filey Gin, Waves Coffee Co and Malton Brewery.