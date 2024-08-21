Filey golfers raise funds for Mind and MND charities at 'alternative birthday bash'

Filey Golf Club Members have raised money for Mind and MND charities

Golfers from Filey Golf Club have presented cheques to Mind and MND charities after a special fundraising day at the club.

The day was organised by golfer Ronnie Barker who arranged the event as an alternative to a more traditional birthday celebration.

Mr Barker said: “I usually have a birthday bash, but this year I decided to do something different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I provided winefor prizes and so did the captain and everyone who took part put money in.

Filey Golf Club Charity fundraisers - Keith Blake and Ronnie Barker with the group

“We also held a raffle with money raised being divided between the two charities.”

A total of eleven teams organised by Jeff Smith from the early clutch and Mr Barker from the Monday club teed off to raise money on the day.

Mr Barker expressed his thanks to Keith Blake, Phil Lambert, Jeff Smith and club captain Steve Devanney for helping to organise the day, and the Kilnwick Percy Golf Club in Pocklington and North and South Cliff Golf Clubs in Scarborough for their generous prize donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also thanked the Filey Club for hosting the day and local businesses who donated prizes for the charity auction and raffle.

A total of £2,560 was raised on the day with cheques for £1,500 presented to Leeds Hospitals Charity for MND and £1,060 to Mind.