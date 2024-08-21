Filey golfers raise funds for Mind and MND charities at 'alternative birthday bash'
The day was organised by golfer Ronnie Barker who arranged the event as an alternative to a more traditional birthday celebration.
Mr Barker said: “I usually have a birthday bash, but this year I decided to do something different.
“I provided winefor prizes and so did the captain and everyone who took part put money in.
“We also held a raffle with money raised being divided between the two charities.”
A total of eleven teams organised by Jeff Smith from the early clutch and Mr Barker from the Monday club teed off to raise money on the day.
Mr Barker expressed his thanks to Keith Blake, Phil Lambert, Jeff Smith and club captain Steve Devanney for helping to organise the day, and the Kilnwick Percy Golf Club in Pocklington and North and South Cliff Golf Clubs in Scarborough for their generous prize donations.
He also thanked the Filey Club for hosting the day and local businesses who donated prizes for the charity auction and raffle.
