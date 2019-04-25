Filey man set to take on London Marathon for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

The wait is almost over for Matt Dugdale to put his hard work and training to the test in the London Marathon.

The Filey business owner has raised £3,802 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and will be taking on the 26-mile run for his best friend’s son, Oakley, this Sunday.

Matt during his burpee challenge. Pictured right with gym instructors are Ricky Stewart Rob Sewell.

The 26-year-old set his target of £2,500, in order to run alongside other Cystic Fibrosis runners, but achieved his target weeks in advance.

Matt, whose family own Orchard Farm Holiday Village, made the decision to take on the marathon for Oakley who was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, just weeks after he was born.

Charlotte Dugdale, Matt’s wife, said: “Matt is so overwhelmed with all the kind support and extremely generous donations he’s received – so training aside, he’s not only doing the marathon for Oakley, but to thank everyone who’s played a huge part in his journey.

“Between the generous donations, boiler services we did, a horse race night at a local pub in the village, and the burpee challenge (where Matt did 440 burpees) he’s managed to beat his target weeks in advance!”

Their latest event, an Easter fun day including Easter egg hunt, glitter tattoos, face painting and guest appearance from Peter Rabbit, raised £916 towards Matt's fundraising.

Scott and Sarah with their youngest child Oakley who has Cystic Fibrosis

The pair were stunned after 200 to 250 children attended the event which made it a great success.

Matt said: "I've done dozens of races, but I think this is no doubt going to be the hardest one I've ever done. The London marathon is an absolute beast and I probably haven't been this nervous about a race before.

"Cystic Fibrosis Trust do amazing work and I know every penny raised will help them carry on that work and help little Oakley and other children like him."

Donations can be made on Matt’s fundraising page at www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MattDugdale1

