Filey's powerlifter Phil Beniston to compete at World Championships in Germany

A Filey powerlifter will be heading to the World Championships after securing the European Bench Press title.

Phil Beniston claimed the title in Moscow on June 8-9.

Phil Beniston

He said that the competition was hard work with temperatures in the mid 30s and lifting late at night.

Phil previously secured another set of titles at the British Bench Press Championships earlier this year.

The 55-year-old competed in the British Powerlifting Organisation (BPO) British Bench Press Championships, held in Port Talbot, Wales, where he won the 100kg class title.

He narrowly missed a world record attempt of 215.5kg (475lb), but lifted enough to win not only his class, but the overall best lifter award.

Phil Beniston

The activities coordinator at Primrose Valley entered his first competition 32 years ago in 1987.

He said: “I first got into it after I was in the gym and one of the lads wanted to take part in a body building competition so I said I would do the strongman competition. I’ve had the bug ever since and 33 world titles later.”

His next competition will take him to IPL World Championships (International Powerlifting League) in Leipzig, Germany, and then WPF World Championships (World Powerlifting Federation) in India in November. He will also compete at the BPO International Record Breakers Championships in London in December, with a team from Russia taking part, one of whom will be attempting one of the biggest bench presses on UK soil of over 360kg.

Last year, Phil competed in BPO/IPL Great Britain Championships and won the bench press with an all-time personal best world record lift of 207.5kg (457lb).

He then went on to win the deadlift with a new European record of 260kg.