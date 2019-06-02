Filey Sea Cadets launch appeal to buy new minibus

Filey Sea Cadets have launched an appeal to replace their ageing minibus which is more than 15 years old.

The unit is aiming to raise £5,000 through it’s appeal which will see it raise sufficient funds to purchase the required minibus.

Commanding officer of the Filey Unit, Chief Petty Officer Ken Lomas, said “The current minibus has reached the end of it’s serviceable life and is no longer viable to run due to the ever increasing maintenance costs and required repairs.

“The minibus is undoubtedly the most valued piece of equipment that we have here at Filey Unit as not only is it used to transport the Cadets to events all over the country but it is also used to get our boats down to our launching area on the beach in order for the cadets to sail and conduct power boating.

“On top of this we regularly lend the minibus to local charities where they need additional transport”.

“Minibuses aren’t cheap but they are a necessity for an organisation like ours.”

If you would like to make a donation to Filey Sea Cadets please call them on a Tuesday or Thursday evening on 01723 513342 or email co@fileyseacadets.org to contact the commenading officer.