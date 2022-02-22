Filey teenage singer-songwriter Grace Robertson has released her third song - a new take on the Cinderella fairytale version of love - on Spotify

Grace Robertson from Filey has just released her third single Fairytale on Spotify

Cinderella is the inspiration behind the lyrics. "It’s a song talking about how love is in the fairytale books - like Prince Charming and birds that help the princesses dress - but it goes on to explain how love, in reality, isn’t perfect and that you don’t need a Prince Charming to rescue you - that you can rescue yourself," she said.

"I really relate to this song. I wrote from the heart about how I grew up thinking I was going to fall in love and everything would be perfect, whereas in reality it’s not like that.

"You have to love yourself and achieve your goals and not just depend on someone else." said Grace who attends Coast Tuition which is based in Scarborough.

Eighteen-year-old Gracesuffers panic attacks, struggles to go out on her own and finds social situations difficult. Music helps her cope with crippling anxiety brought on after a bout of glandular fever when she was 10.

She released her debut single – You Are My Home – on Spotify and Apple Music at the end of last year and this was followed by her second song One in a Million.

Grace, who lives in Filey with mum Sharon and dad Alan who works at Tesco in the town, plans to concentrate on a career in music this year.

"I’m planning on busking on the streets of Bridlington and /Scarborough to, hopefully, boost my confidence," said Grace who taught herself acoustic guitars and records songs on her phone.

"Performances and gigs in local bars/cafes is a goal for the future," she said.