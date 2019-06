A porter at St James’s Hospital in Leeds recently completed an 86-mile walk to Filey to raise money and awareness for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Chris Hewitt managed to accrue £3,552 during his walk in memory of his beloved wife Gill, who passed away from cancer.

Mr Hewitt would like to thank everyone who supported him throughout the challenge .

Visit https://yorkshirecancer.everydayhero.com/uk/walk-for-gill to find out more.