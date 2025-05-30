Filey woman shortlisted in two categories at National Tutor Awards 2025
Fiona Dodd, 54, has been shortlisted in the Professional Tutor of the Year and SEN Tutor of the Year categories at the prestigious awards.
Mrs Dodd’s pupils wrote recommendations and she was overjoyed to be announced as the only entrant shortlisted in two categories.
Mrs Dodd, who runs her own tutoring service Primrose Academy, works with students of all ages and abilities, her youngest pupil is currently four years old and her oldest 19, although she does teach adults as well.
Mrs Dodd said: “Just to be shortlisted is a huge achievement and I am thrilled.
“I didn’t realise how far this spread, when we were watching the shortlist announcement there were people online from Japan, New York and Jamaica.
"I tutor students in all primary and secondary school subjects, and also students aiming to get into college – the range is vast.
"Over the years I’ve added home schooling and one-to-one coaching, both face to face and via zoom, which enables me to teach students across the country and beyond, I’ve even had a student in China.
"To just be nominated is absolutely incredible. I couldn’t believe it when my name came up for a second time.
"This automatically puts me in the People's Choices category where the public get the chance to vote for their favourite.
"I’m asking everybody who knows me to vote for me in the Professional Tutor Award section, the more people who vote for you, the more likely you are to win, and winning would mean the world to me.”
To show your support and vote for Fiona visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSddTzmxN7LYTkVSLUHGtnnygxdWG1eELGIo-828JPVbJC16tw/viewform
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.