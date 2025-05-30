Filey woman shortlisted in two categories at National Tutor Awards 2025

Fiona Dodd has been shortlisted in two categories at the prestigious awards

A Filey tutor has been shortlisted in two categories at the National Tutor Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Dodd, 54, has been shortlisted in the Professional Tutor of the Year and SEN Tutor of the Year categories at the prestigious awards.

Mrs Dodd’s pupils wrote recommendations and she was overjoyed to be announced as the only entrant shortlisted in two categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Dodd, who runs her own tutoring service Primrose Academy, works with students of all ages and abilities, her youngest pupil is currently four years old and her oldest 19, although she does teach adults as well.

Fiona Dodd

Mrs Dodd said: “Just to be shortlisted is a huge achievement and I am thrilled.

“I didn’t realise how far this spread, when we were watching the shortlist announcement there were people online from Japan, New York and Jamaica.

"I tutor students in all primary and secondary school subjects, and also students aiming to get into college – the range is vast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the years I’ve added home schooling and one-to-one coaching, both face to face and via zoom, which enables me to teach students across the country and beyond, I’ve even had a student in China.

"To just be nominated is absolutely incredible. I couldn’t believe it when my name came up for a second time.

"This automatically puts me in the People's Choices category where the public get the chance to vote for their favourite.

"I’m asking everybody who knows me to vote for me in the Professional Tutor Award section, the more people who vote for you, the more likely you are to win, and winning would mean the world to me.”

To show your support and vote for Fiona visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSddTzmxN7LYTkVSLUHGtnnygxdWG1eELGIo-828JPVbJC16tw/viewform