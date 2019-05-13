Filming crews arrive in Scarborough for new BBC One comedy series

If you’re out and about in Scarborough you might come across some filming crews.

That’s because cast and directors of ‘Scarborough’, the new BBC One comedy, have now arrived in town.

Although some scenes will be filmed at the seafront, Scarborough Borough Council has clarified that no road closures are in place as this will be done using stop and go boards for pedestrians and traffic.

Written and directed by Derren Litten, the award-winning creator of Benidorm, the series follows the lives of a motley band of Scarborough residents who are bonded by family, friendship and their love of karaoke.

Among the cast are comedian and actor Jason Manford, Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley and Stephanie Cole.

Derren said: “Even though I’ve stuck close to themes I clearly love (the seaside, pubs and karaoke!), Scarborough is unlike anything I’ve written before. I’m genuinely flattered by the calibre of actors my scripts have attracted and I can’t wait for BBC audiences to get caught up in the laughter, love and intrigue I’ve created all set against the backdrop of this beautiful North Yorkshire fishing town”.