Final chance to take donations for Ukraine to MyLockUp's Scarborough branches

MYLockup.com on Cayton Low Road collect for the Ukraine - back - Neil Barker, Axel Barker, Pete Burnell..front Kayliegh Watson, Manager Janine Watson, and Jamie Barker..pic Richard Ponter

MyLockUp became a central point for donations for the people of Scarborough two weeks ago.

The company will accept donations until the cut off on Monday evening when items will be sorted ready for transport to Poland.

Site manager Janine Watson said the response so far has been amazing. She said: “It has been overwhelming, but in a good way, it has far exceeded anything we expected.

Some of the donations being gathered at MyLockUp's head office

“We have stopped accepting donations of clothing and bedding, but are instead collecting longlife food, first aid, baby products, toiletries and medical supplies.”

“We’ve already filled a large van to the rafters and a 13ft trailer and we still have more coming in.

“It’s been amazing, people have been so kind.

Ms Watson said the storage giant, which has another 11 branches across the North of England, has been overwhelmed by the number of donations

She said: “We’re loading it all on to an articulated lorry at head office and the plan is to take this to the Warsaw campsite in Poland.

“It’s amazing generosity from people, more than we ever thought possible.”

Donations will be accepted until close of business (5pm) on Monday evening.