Final journey for Scarborough park and ride services as sites close for winter

Scarborough’s two park and ride sites will close for the winter on Sunday night following a money-saving decision taken earlier this year.

In June, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive approved plans to close the Filey Road and Seamer Road sites between November and early April in a bid to save money.

The out of season closure was also the preferred option of the borough’s county councillors and also the public following a consultation. Other options had included the permanent closure of one or both of the sites.

The sites, which both hold 600 vehicles and run a bus service into Scarborough every 15 minutes through the day seven days a week, are costing the county council a combined £473,000 a year to operate.

A total of 560 people responded to a consultation on what should be done with the sites, with 58.2% of people backing the out of season closure.

The second most popular option was the closure of the Seamer Road site, which was favoured by just under 20% of respondents.

Figures prepared for the county council show that in 2011-12 a total of 238,694 passengers used the Seamer Road site but that fell to 124,786 in 2017-18. The number of passengers using the Filey Road site also fell dramatically over the same period with 147,137 fewer people using it in 2017-18 compared to 2011-12 when the figure stood at 294,468.

Earlier this year, members of the county’s Scarborough Area Committee bemoaned the site of “ghost buses” from the park and ride sites travelling around the town with no passengers on them and backed the closure during the winter months.

A North Yorkshire County Council spokesman confirmed that the park and ride services will run for the final time on Sunday (3rd) before reopening next year in late March or early April depending on demand.