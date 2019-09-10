Find out which Scarborough restaurant is a new entry in the Good Food Guide 2020

The Plough Inn in Scalby has been named in the Good Food Guide 2020 by Waitrose & Partners.

The local restaurant, alongside Mademoiselles in Whitby and Restaurant 20 in Port Mulgrave, is among 17 new entries into the guide from the North East.

Elizabeth Carter, GFG Editor, said: “Seven decades of publication have given The Good Food Guide a unique insight into eating out in Britain.

“And the more we conduct our lives online, the more we look for care, provenance and thoughtfulness – especially when it comes to food.”

The Good Food Guide is compiled by coupling reader feedback of eateries up and down the country with anonymous inspections by a team of experts.

In the Guide’s top 50, the top-scoring restaurant in the North East is The Raby Hunt, near Darlington, coming in at number 13.

This year’s Best Local Restaurant for the North of England is Route in Newcastle.