Fire crews called to assist dog hanging from first floor window in Scarborough

Scarborough firefighters were called to a number of incidents over the weekend

Crew members from Scarborough Fire Station were called to assist a dog which was hanging from a first floor window on Saturday (June 8).

Firefighters were called to the property on Prospect Road at 1.46pm on Saturday after reports were received of a dog hanging from a first floor window.

On arrival the dog was safely inside the property and crews used a reach pole to close the window.

A little later in the day, at 4.30pm on St Nicholas Cliff, crews from Scarborough responded to 8 people trapped in a lift at a residential property.

Crews isolated power and released all occupants unharmed using lift keys.

Three minutes later, at Quarry Mount, Scarborough, crews attended a fire in an open area of woodland, measuring approximately five by five metres. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish.

At 7.10pm in Hawsker, Whitby crew attended a site after a BBQ had spread to the rear of a caravan.

This only caused scorching to the caravan but crew members checked, investigated and damped down.

The owners had put some plastic plates on the BBQ which was still hot causing the plates to melt and subsequently ignite.

They used a garden hose and two foam fire extinguishers prior to fire service arrival.

The crew also gave advice.

At 7.46pm Malton crew attended after reports were made of smoke being sighted in the area of Beck Isle.

Upon investigation they found this to be a fire measuring 5m x 5m consisting of garden waste and other items.

The fire was unattended and believed to have been started deliberately.

The crew used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.In the early hours of Sunday morning, at 12.06am on Scalby Road, Scarborough appliances attended reports of a road traffic collision with persons trapped.

Upon arrival they discovered a BMW which had left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

No persons were trapped in the car and crews conducted a search of the area using thermal imaging cameras in attempt to locate any casualties. none were found.

The incident was left in the hands of the police.

Crew also attended a second collision at Lady Ediths Park, Scarborough, at 3.25am, where a car had impacted a telecom box.

Crew attended and carried out an inspection only.

No action was required and the incident was left in the hands of the police.At 2.51pm on Sunday on Tate Hill, Whitby, crew were mobilised to a fire on the beach.

This was a small fire left unattended.

Crews extinguished using a bucket and spade.

At 11.59pm on Stepney Road, crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars.

One casualty had self extricated prior to fire service arrival.

Two further casualties in the other vehicle were assessed by paramedics on scene with crews ready to assist with extrication if required.