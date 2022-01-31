Fire crews called to deal with Storm Malik damage in Scarborough and Hutton-le-Hole

Fire crews attended several incident caused by high winds this weekend.

At 11:30am, on Saturday January 29, in Cloughton, Scarborough, crews from Scarborough and the Argocat from Kirkbymoorside responded to a report of an electrical cable which had come down and caused a fire to a hedge row.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later the same day, at 3.43pm in Hutton Le Hole, Kirkbymoorside, a crew from Malton attended a report of a large tree which had split due to the wind.