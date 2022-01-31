Fire crews called to deal with Storm Malik damage in Scarborough and Hutton-le-Hole
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended several incidents resulting from the strong winds this weekend.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 11:31 am
Updated
Monday, 31st January 2022, 11:32 am
At 11:30am, on Saturday January 29, in Cloughton, Scarborough, crews from Scarborough and the Argocat from Kirkbymoorside responded to a report of an electrical cable which had come down and caused a fire to a hedge row.
Later the same day, at 3.43pm in Hutton Le Hole, Kirkbymoorside, a crew from Malton attended a report of a large tree which had split due to the wind.
Crews assessed the damage to the tree and gave advice to the occupant of nearby property.