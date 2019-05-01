Fire crews rescue sheep stuck in the middle of the River Esk near Whitby

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have rescued a large sheep after it became stuck in the River Esk at Ruswarp.

Crews from both Lythe station and the fire service's swift water rescue crew in Richmond attended the incident.

Crews used an inflatable boat and water rescue equipment to rescue the sheep. Picure by Steven Harris (NYFRS)

A spokesman for the force said: "Crews from Lythe and our swift water rescue crew from Richmond have successfully recovered a large sheep that was stuck in the middle of the River Esk. "Crews used an inflatable boat and water rescue equipment."