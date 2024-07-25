Fire service called after vehicle hits lamppost in Scarborough
Crew members from Scarborough Fire Station were called to a road traffic collision on Burniston Road at 2.23pm on Wednesday (July 25).
Firefighters responded to a request from colleagues at North Yorkshire Police to assist with a hybrid vehicle that had impacted a lamppost.
Once on scene, crews proceeded to fully isolate the vehicle’s power supply, and left the incident with police.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.