Fire service is backing home safety campaign

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is supporting the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Home Safety Week which runs until Sunday, October 6.

The campaign is encouraging households to check smoke alarms are right for their homes needs and will provide them with an early warning in the event of a fire.

Most homes have smoke alarms installed (95%) but in nearly 20% of accidental house fires in the UK alarm failed to activate.

The most common reasons were the smoke failed to reach the detector and because batteries were either missing or defective. The campaign is encouraging people to:

○ Replace alarms every ten years – even if they appear to work when tested

○ Fit additional alarms in the rooms used most

○ Install interlinked alarms, so when one activates they all do

○ Purchased sealed unit alarms so batteries cannot be removed or tampered with

Other service tips for staying safe include:

○ Keep your eyes peeled for signs of dangerous or loose wiring such as scorch marks, hot plugs and sockets, fuses that blow or circuit breakers that trip.

○ Appliances use different amounts of power so check the amps on the plug and make sure you don’t go over 13 amps in a wall socket.

○ Clean ovens and grill pans so there isn’t a build-up of fat.

○ Never leave tumble dryers or washing machines on when you go out or go to bed.

○ Think about your bedtime routine; turn off or unplug appliances that don’t need to be left on overnight, ensure you have shut doors as this can stop fire from spreading and keep keys for doors and windows in an easily accessible place

James Bywater NFCC, lead for home detection, said: “NFCC want people to think beyond installing a smoke alarm on the landing and in the hallway and think about the risks in their own home to ensure they have the right detection in the right places.

“This might mean installing more alarms in your home, particularly in the rooms used most. Home detection technology has advanced and products with sealed batteries or interlinked systems are available and as part of your home safety plan may give you precious minutes to escape if a fire starts.”