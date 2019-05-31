Firefighters called to fire in Whitby property on Skinner Street

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at a three-storey commercial property.

Crews from Whitby and Lythe, along with the aerial ladder platform from Scarborough attended the incident in the basement of the property yesterday afternoon.

The cause is believed to have been a discarded cigarette falling through outside grate into the basement.

A spokesperson said: "This resulted in fire damage to approx. 1 sqm of rubbish in the basement and smoke damage to the commercial property.

"Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hosereel jet, door breaker, thermal imaging camera and small tools."