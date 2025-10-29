Firefighters called to Scarborough Hospital following alarm activation
Crew members from Scarborough Fire Station were called into action on Tuesday morning (October 28) after a fire alarm activated at Scarborough Hospital.
Crew attended the building at 9.30am. They investigated and discovered the cause of the activation was the overheating of an air-conditioning unit, which was isolated by the maintenance team.
Advice was given to the responsible person.
Slightly later in the day, at 1.47pm, the crew was called into action again, this time to an incident in Staxton where reports had been received of a tractor fire in a field.
Upon arrival it was found to be a controlled burn under supervision, advice was given to the responsible person.