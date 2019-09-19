First Light Trust puts on Bake Off challenge in the hope to access extra funding

A well-supported charity in Scarborough has embarked on a fundraising journey in the hope to raise the amount they need to access more funding.

The First Light Trust, which provides support to veterans and their families, has been given the chance to feature on the website of the Global-Giving Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that connects donors with grassroots projects around the world.

Working with Global-Giving means the charity could benefit from corporate relationships, connect with new donors, and access online fundraising tools. But in order to secure this opportunity, staff and volunteers from First Light Trust have to raise thousands of pounds in a matter of weeks.

Support coordinator Sally Clarke said: "Through Global-Giving we can access a higher amount of funding. There are a lot of veterans that need help and homelessness is a big problem that is not going to go away so the more funding we get, the more people we can help on a wider scale.

"We have to raise £4,134 over a three-week period between the six hubs we have around the country so everyone is doing something. At the start of the month we did bingo at Seamer Close and yesterday we all did the Bake Off."

This took place at the charity's branch in Newborough. Four hub assistants baked between two and four cakes each, all of which were judged by members of the public who took part in the event through a £5 donation.

Una Beaumont, one of the bakers, said: "The atmosphere was really good and really friendly, we had 200 people coming through the day and we raised £421.

"The High Sheriff came as well to give out prizes to the winning baker and our colleagues from Redcar were here as well so we all shared a day together here in Scarborough.

"The winner was my colleague Emma who baked a lemon and white chocolate wonder."

"I was really happy with how the day went," added Sally. "£4000 is a big amount but if they all did as well as we did it shouldn't be too difficult."

The charity's next fundraiser will be a quiz. Dates and times are yet to be confirmed.