A group of Scarborough workmates took on the tough challenge of the Yorkshire Three Peaks and raised a fantastic £2,026.50 for Saint Catherine’s.

The team from Firmac Ltd and Firth Sheet Metal Ltd of Eastfield faced torrential rain while tackling the 25-mile route.

Organiser John Benson said: “The conditions were really tough but we’re glad we did it and delighted with the amount we raised.”