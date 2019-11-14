Fishing boat painting raises £500 for Filey lifeboat

From left: David Wilson, Chair of Filey Lifeboat Station, coxswain Neil Cammish, artist Tony Dexter and hotelier James Hodgson.

The painting of a Filey fishing boat was won by James and Kim Hodgson of the White Lodge Hotel in Filey after an auction organised by Neil’s Gallery run by Gavin and Lisa Wilson.

“Filey is a long standing holiday destination for our family and I’ve always been inspired by the local fishing boats on the Coble Landing. In 2018 Neil’s Gallery sold one of my paintings with £160.00 being donated to the RNLI. This year we wanted to see if we could raise even more money and the Gallery suggested a sealed bid auction.” said Tony

The painting was displayed in the Gallery and people were asked to place their bids throughout September.

“As a local Gallery we are delighted to support the RNLI which is a very worthwhile charity and to provide free space for Tony’s painting and run the auction.” said Gavin. “The response and the bidding was excellent and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Filey Lifeboat.”

Commenting on his winning bid James said: “Kim and I are delighted to have placed the highest bid and that this money will go to support Filey Lifeboat. My Father, Philip Hodgson, was Hon Sec of Filey Lifeboat from 1963-1976 and my mother, Eileen Hodgson was actively involved in the Filey Ladies Lifeboat Guild for 43 years, of which she was President for the last 10 years.