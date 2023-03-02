Henry Brown is a brave young boy from Bridlington who suffered a life-changing brain bleed when he was just three days old.

As a result, Henry developed Cerebral Palsy and has difficulty using his left hand and struggles to walk without assistance.

Paul Robinson and Jo Robinson are organising a charity sports event this March to help Henry get access to further treatment.

Mr Robinson said “We raised over £1,000 for Henry in lockdown when I did a plant naming challenge in my garden.

“It was great - Henry and I dressed up as garden gnomes.

"Henry's laugh is infectious, as is his appetite for life.

"He brings joy to people with his incredible personality and is such an inspiration.

Luke Reynolds, Steve Mitchell and Joe Reynolds who are organising the pickleball event.

“Myself and Jo love sport and we want people to come and play the sports, whether you have played them before or not, and raise some money for Henry.

“Henry will be attending the event and already told me he is going to beat me at badminton and score plenty of goals.

"He doesn't lack confidence.

"Henry has regular battles with his health so even if you cannot attend the event, please donate online and change Henry's life for the better.”

Emma Brown, Henry’s mother, said: “Really big thank you to Paul and Jo Robinson.

"This is the second charity event they have organised for Henry after working with his Grandma Paula Brown.

"They have been beyond supportive.”

The Charity sports day will be held on Saturday March 25 at Bridlington CYP on Gypsy Road, between noon and 5pm.

Tickets for adults cost £5 and tickets for under 14s cost £2.50.

All funds will be donated to Henry’s Just4Children Charity.

Activities will include table tennis, pickleball, badminton and football. There will also be a raffle with prizes donated from Tesco.

Bridlington CYP will also have a bar where refreshments will be available to purchase during the afternoon.

Sports fans are encouraged to bring their own equipment, but equipment can be provided to those who need it.

