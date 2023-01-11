Flamborough Fire Festival announces how much the New Year event raised for charity
The Flamborough Fire Festival is celebrating another successful year with more than £1,000 raised for charity.
The grand total raised on New Year’s Eve, 2022, was a fantastic £1,902.38.
This will be split between a number of charities and local groups. The Organising Team’s official chosen charities are:
Flamborough Primary School Flamborough Sports Club Trust St. Oswald's Parish Church - Flamborough Get Kids Going! Flamborough Methodist Church Flamborough Lifeboat Bridlington Lifeboat Flamborough Tuesday Club
The Flamborough Fire Festival is a celebration of Flamborough's Viking history which is held every year on New Years Eve.
There are Fireballs, a Viking Torchlight Procession, Strongest Viking Challenge and a beautiful firework display- all of which proved to be very popular this year.
The festival is held in support of its selected charities and local community groups, who are benefited by the support of visitors to the Festival each year.
The Fire Festival Team would like to thank everyone who visited the festival and who kindly gave a donation.