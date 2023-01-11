The grand total raised on New Year’s Eve, 2022, was a fantastic £1,902.38.

This will be split between a number of charities and local groups. The Organising Team’s official chosen charities are:

Flamborough Primary School Flamborough Sports Club Trust St. Oswald's Parish Church - Flamborough Get Kids Going! Flamborough Methodist Church Flamborough Lifeboat Bridlington Lifeboat Flamborough Tuesday Club

The Flamborough Fire Festival is held every year to help support charities and local community groups.

The Flamborough Fire Festival is a celebration of Flamborough's Viking history which is held every year on New Years Eve.

There are Fireballs, a Viking Torchlight Procession, Strongest Viking Challenge and a beautiful firework display- all of which proved to be very popular this year.

