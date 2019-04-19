Flamborough Fire Festival team hand out cash to six village good causes

The Flamborough Fire Festival team have shared out the profits made at its New Year's Eve event.

The festival raised more over £14,000, and after expenses made a profit of £6,000. This means that the Fire Festival team are able to reinvest the surplus so they can, once again, stage this year's event and lso give a donation of £450, a total of £2,700, to each of the Festival's adopted charities.

Those who received a donation were:



Mrs Beryl Trebett, Treasurer, Flamborough Methodist Church



Mrs Margaret Colley, Flamborough Primary School



Mr David Freeman, launch manager, Flamborough Lifeboat



Mr Andy Leeson, chairman, Flamborough Sports Club Trust



Revd. Jane Penn, vicar, Flamborough St Oswald's Church



Jane Emmerson, chief executive, Get Kids Going!



This year, the Team plan to, once again, hold the Torchlight Procession and also burn a 'Viking Longship'. The Flamborough Fire Festival is a celebration of Flamborough's Viking heritage and is held in aid of its adopted local community groups and charities.



The Team is absolutely delighted with the event's amazing success which now attracts more than 5,000 visitors each year with spectators, including families and friends, from across the UK including visitors from as far afield as; Essex, Bedfordshire, Scotland, London and across Yorkshire and the North East!



The Festival Organiser, Jane Emmerson, said;



"This year's Fire Festival received the most amazing publicity and we now understand is rated as one of the top 10 attractions in the UK on New Year's Eve.

"This is absolutely wonderful as the event is helping to promote tourism for Flamborough and East Yorkshire with demand for local accommodation, food and refreshments in high demand. The Team is thrilled to bits with the Festival and very much deserve such fantastic success after all their hard work".



The Flamborough Fire Festival Team would like to thank everyone who attended the event on New Year's Eve and who gave a kind donation. They would also like to thank the residents of Flamborough for all their kind support