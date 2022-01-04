Flamborough Head named as a top ‘hidden gem’ in new survey

Flamborough Head was named as a top ten ‘hidden gem’ in the survey of 2,000 adults.

Flamborough Head was revealed as the ninth top hidden gem in the study by Sykes Holiday Cottages.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults selected the beautiful area as one of the lesser-known spots that Brits have most enjoyed visiting.

Another Yorkshire venue, Malham, took sixth place in the poll which was headed by the Iona island in the Inner Hebrides.

The study found 40% of Brits ‘go out of their way’ to visit the less popular locations and nearly nine in 10 (89%) ‘take pride’ in doing so.

Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages, who commissioned the survey, said: “There are so many of these locations within easy reach that many people have perhaps not even heard of, never mind visiting.

“Two Yorkshire destinations ranked within the top 10 hidden gems but there are plenty of other beautiful locations and natural wonders across the county that don’t get the recognition they deserve either.

“Hopefully this research has enlightened people of these places and will provide some inspiration for their next staycation.”

Go to www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/guide-to-the-top-10-uk-hidden-gems/ to see the full list of hidden gems across the UK.