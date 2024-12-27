Flamborough RNLI's 'thank you' to £7,228 fundraisers
The RNLI crew said a big ‘thank you’ to Clive and Christine Merry for their efforts in 2024.
A spokesperson said: “What a fantastic year they have had raising a total of £7,228.64 for Flamborough Lifeboat.
"Clive and Christine could not have achieved this without the support of Asda and Morrisons stores in South Yorkshire for allowing them to set up in their stores and the many local pubs and shops who have collection boxes.
"Most of all, thank you to all the people who have given so generously.
“Clive and Christine now plan to take a well deserved month off from fundraising to recharge their batteries for 2025.”
Visit www.facebook.com/flamborough.rnli if you would like to support the Flamborough Lifeboat crew.
