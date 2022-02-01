Folk singer Norma Waterson, from Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, dies at age of 82

Her daughter, folk musician Eliza Carthy, posted the news on her Facebook page.

"Not much to say about such monumental sadness, but mam passed away yesterday (Jan 30) afternoon," she said.

"Thinking of everyone who has supported and donated and just been there for us the last few weeks, the last few years, and through all of her triumphs and trials.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norma Waterson and Eliza Carthy perform at a Whitby's Musicport festival.

"Our only hope is that she is with Lal and Mike and her mum and dad now, being held and welcomed and finally without pain."

"We love you Mam."

She had been taken into hospital earlier in the month suffering from pneumonia.

The family had been trying to raise funds through a crowdfunding site as they urgently needed funds to tide them over during the pandemic.

Norma had not been able to perform for several years due to illness.

In her tribute to her motherm Eliza added: “Just a song at Twilight, when the lights are low

"And the drifting shadows softly come and go.

"Though your heart be weary, sad the day and long.

"Still to me at twilight comes love’s sweet song.

"Comes love’s old sweet song.”

Paying tribute on Eliza's Facebook page, Brian P Dennis said: "Such a wonderful and interesting woman.

"I am deeply saddened and wish you all well."