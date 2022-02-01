Folk singer Norma Waterson, from Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, dies at age of 82
Folk singer Norma Waterson, from Robin Hood's Bay, has died at the age of 82.
Her daughter, folk musician Eliza Carthy, posted the news on her Facebook page.
"Not much to say about such monumental sadness, but mam passed away yesterday (Jan 30) afternoon," she said.
"Thinking of everyone who has supported and donated and just been there for us the last few weeks, the last few years, and through all of her triumphs and trials.
"Our only hope is that she is with Lal and Mike and her mum and dad now, being held and welcomed and finally without pain."
"We love you Mam."
She had been taken into hospital earlier in the month suffering from pneumonia.
The family had been trying to raise funds through a crowdfunding site as they urgently needed funds to tide them over during the pandemic.
Norma had not been able to perform for several years due to illness.
In her tribute to her motherm Eliza added: “Just a song at Twilight, when the lights are low
"And the drifting shadows softly come and go.
"Though your heart be weary, sad the day and long.
"Still to me at twilight comes love’s sweet song.
"Comes love’s old sweet song.”
Paying tribute on Eliza's Facebook page, Brian P Dennis said: "Such a wonderful and interesting woman.
"I am deeply saddened and wish you all well."
Norma is survived by husband Martin Carthy, daughter Eliza and by Tim, her son from her first marriage.