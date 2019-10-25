Former Ryedale councillors earn alderman award

Three former members of Ryedale District Council have been conferred the status of Honorary Alderman.

Brian Maud, Robert Wainwright and Elizabeth Shields are the first to receive the accolade since 2013.

The status of Honorary Alderman is awarded to former councillors who have served for at least 15 years and have given eminent service.

The awards were announced by Chairman of the Council, Councillor Michael Cleary, at a ceremony at Ryedale House in Malton, in front of an audience of past and present Councillors, Council Officers, friends and family.

Brian Maud served as Councillor for Rillington ward from 1985-1989 and again from 1999-2019, Robert Wainwright served as Councillor for Hovingham for 1995-2019, and Elizabeth Shields served as Councillor for Norton on Derwent from 1980-2019.

Councillor Keane Duncan, Leader of the Council, said: “All are very deserving recipients of this special award.

“It is only right that their combined 87 years of service has been recognised and celebrated.

“All three set an example of dedication we should aspire to follow.”