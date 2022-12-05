Former Whitby Gazette Bridgender cartoonist Ben Kelly dies, ages 83
Former Whitby Gazette cartoonist Ben Kelly has died at the age of 83.
Ben was better known to many people as the creator of Bridgender, the popular weekly cartoon feature in the Whitby Gazette for more than 40 years.Ben was also an artist and held exhibitions of his work both at Pannett Art Gallery in Whitby and other venues across the town and surrounding district.He will be sadly missed by his family and friends, with tributes paid on Facebook.
One read: “RIP Ben and condolences to his family. Loved the wit used in his weekly Bridgenders” while another said: “Loved the Bridgender, first thing I looked for in the Whitby Gazette. RIP Ben.”Ben will be buried at Whitby Cemetery on Helredale Road on Friday (Dec 9), gates open at noon.Anyone who wishes to attend to pay their last respects to Ben, is welcome to do so.