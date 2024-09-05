Four comedians on the bill as Hilarity Bites Comedy Club returns to Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plenty of merriment awaits as the Hilarity Bites Comedy Club returns to the Coliseum Centre in Whitby, with a line-up of four comedians.

Headlining the show on Friday September 6 is popular musical comedian Steve Gribbin, who has headlined comedy shows around the world over the past 30-plus years.

Steve’s original and satirical comedy songs combine razor sharp lyrics with tunes that put their foot in the door of your mind and refuse to leave; they are that rarity – comedy songs which are actually funny.

Joining Steve is rapid-fire gag merchant Tony Cowards.

Whitby Coliseum (left) is hosting a National Theatre live screening of Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer.

With an arsenal full of one-liners, Tony’s thought of as one of the best joke writers on the UK comedy circuit, and his jokes turn up in all sorts of places, from greetings cards to The Times newspaper.

The show will also feature a newer act performing a shorter set, and the night will be hosted by popular host Carl Jones who has been making audiences laugh up and down the country for over a decade, and is also the host of popular Premier League nostalgia podcast When Football Began Again.

Doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start

Tickets £12 available from the Coliseum Centre or online from the Hilarity Bites website.

On Thursday September 12, National Theatre Live returns with a showing of Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer.

Comer’s (Killing Eve) Olivier and Tony Award-winning performance in Suzie Miller’s gripping one-woman play returns to cinemas.

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister.

She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning.

An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Justin Martin directs this solo tour de force, captured live in 2022 during a sold out run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End.

Doors open 6.15pm for a prompt 7pm start.

Tickets £10 available from the Coliseum Centre, bar open.

Also on September 12), the venue is showing Blue Hawaii (1961) – a romantic comedy-drama starring Elvis Presley.

A dementia-friendly matinee is screening at 1.30pm, tickets are £5.

Free admission for the accompanying carer.

The venue is cash-only.