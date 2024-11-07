Free car parking boost for Bridlington businesses in run-up to Christmas

Moorfield Car Park in Bridlington is one of ten sites run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council. PA1213-20b

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is once again providing free weekend parking for Christmas shoppers in Bridlington, and the wider area.

As part of its efforts to support town centre businesses, the council has offered free parking in the run-up to Christmas for the past 16 years – and will do again this December.

The second weekend of free parking also coincides with Small Business Saturday, a national campaign that encourages people to shop locally and support small businesses in their communities.

The council runs 10 car parks in Bridlington, and there’s also on-street parking areas on South Marine Drive and North Marine Drive.

Coun Anne Handley, East Riding of Yorkshire council leader, said: “We’re proud to support our high streets and town centres, at this pivotal time for local businesses.

“Free weekend parking is a fantastic way to encourage residents to support local businesses and take part in Small Business Saturday.”

Parking charges will be suspended at the council's on-street and off-street parking locations across the East Riding from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Monday on the following weekends:

- Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1

- Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8

- Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15

- Saturday, December 21, and Sunday, December 22

Pay and display machines will be clearly marked to let people know there is no charge.

While parking charges are suspended, motorists are advised that normal parking rules still apply, such as those around disabled parking bays, maximum stays and controlled parking zones (CPZs).