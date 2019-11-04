Free parking returns to Scarborough and Whitby in bid to help local economy in the run up to Christmas

Free parking will once again be offered in Scarborough and Whitby as a way to boost the local economy.

Scarborough Borough Council wants to encourage shoppers to spend their Christmas pounds locally by suspending charges in some off-street car parks in both towns on Thursdays from 3pm on 14, 22 and 29 November and 5, 12 and 19 December, and on Sundays from 11am to 4pm on 1, 8, 15 and 22 December.

The council’s portfolio holder for legal, democratic and governance, Cllr Tony Randerson (Lab), will be asked to approve the annual measure on Thursday.

In Scarborough, the car parks included are Castle Road, Falconers Road, Friarsway, North Street, North Terrace, St Nicholas Parade, St Thomas Street, Victoria Road, Westwood and William Street.

In Whitby Church Street, Cliff Street, Marina Back, Marina Front, Endeavour Wharf and St Hilda’s Terrace will all be available to shoppers.

The report, which will go before Cllr Randerson, adds: “All other car parks in Scarborough are unaffected by these proposals and charging will remain in place on those car parks.

“The practice of offering some form of free parking on the council’s off street car parks during the Christmas period had become established over the years.

“It is estimated that the cost to the council on concessions is in the region of £12,000 (less VAT).”