Free ping pong parlour set to open inside Brunswick shopping centre

Brunswick Scarborough is serving up free table tennis sessions for shoppers as a famous Ping Pong Parlour is set to open in the shopping centre.

The Parlour, in partnership with Table Tennis England, aims to help people get active and live healthier lives through table tennis. The sporting initiative also serves to get people socialising and has recently been shortlisted for a BT Sports Industry Award.

The Parlour will be located in the ground floor mall, next to Trespass and will be open from October 18 to December 2 from 9am until 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Sue Anderson- Brown, Brunswick Centre Manager, said: “We are delighted to have teamed up with Table Tennis England to deliver such an intriguing and fun concept as the Ping Pong Parlour.

"The introduction will certainly raise awareness and importance on health and wellbeing among people in the community. We hope we inspire people to keep fit and healthy as well as injecting a little extra fun into their shopping day in the centre by shopping, socialising and playing."

“Following the success of other Ping Pong Parlours nationwide, the team at Table Tennis England is delighted to open a Parlour in Brunswick. We’re sure it will be very well received by the community;” said Julie Snowdon, Marketing Officer.

“Ping Pong Parlours are aimed at everyone - irrespective of age, ability or gender, especially those who wouldn’t normally consider going out to play a sport, by reaching them in a place they already spend time. The Parlour will be available to pop into and play; completely free and without having to book.”