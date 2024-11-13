Friends of Whitby Pavilion to hold Christmas quiz night

By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Nov 2024, 09:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The festive season is rapidly approaching and Friends of Whitby Pavilion are looking forward to their Christmas Quiz at Whitby Conservative Club on Wednesday December 4.

There'll be a supper of festive fare, plus the Friends are expecting a visit from The Windmill Girls to help get everyone in the Christmas spirit with their carol singing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and entry fee is £5 per person.

A raffle will also be held to help boost proceeds for Friends' projects.

The Windmill Girls are expected to be singing at the Friends of Whitby Pavilion Christmas quiz night.The Windmill Girls are expected to be singing at the Friends of Whitby Pavilion Christmas quiz night.
The Windmill Girls are expected to be singing at the Friends of Whitby Pavilion Christmas quiz night.

As ever, Friends are grateful to Quiz Hostess Angela Goodberry for holding the event and look forward to seeing as many people as possible for a great night out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have a new way for people to submit their articles to us via an online portal which sends them directly into our system, meaning they can be published more quickly.

The link for Your World is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen - it is very straightforward, but let us know if there are any issues.

Related topics:Whitby Pavilion
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice