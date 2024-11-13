Friends of Whitby Pavilion to hold Christmas quiz night
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There'll be a supper of festive fare, plus the Friends are expecting a visit from The Windmill Girls to help get everyone in the Christmas spirit with their carol singing.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and entry fee is £5 per person.
A raffle will also be held to help boost proceeds for Friends' projects.
As ever, Friends are grateful to Quiz Hostess Angela Goodberry for holding the event and look forward to seeing as many people as possible for a great night out.
We have a new way for people to submit their articles to us via an online portal which sends them directly into our system, meaning they can be published more quickly.
The link for Your World is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen - it is very straightforward, but let us know if there are any issues.