The festive season is rapidly approaching and Friends of Whitby Pavilion are looking forward to their Christmas Quiz at Whitby Conservative Club on Wednesday December 4.

There'll be a supper of festive fare, plus the Friends are expecting a visit from The Windmill Girls to help get everyone in the Christmas spirit with their carol singing.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and entry fee is £5 per person.

A raffle will also be held to help boost proceeds for Friends' projects.

The Windmill Girls are expected to be singing at the Friends of Whitby Pavilion Christmas quiz night.

As ever, Friends are grateful to Quiz Hostess Angela Goodberry for holding the event and look forward to seeing as many people as possible for a great night out.

