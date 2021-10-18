From Scarborough to Whitby - 1,500 children take on 19-mile swim challenge for Macmillan

Each youngster will swim a portion of the epic 19-mile challenge at either Scarborough Sports Village or Whitby Leisure Centre, sites run by Everyone Active on behalf of Scarborough Borough Council.

All funds raised from the sponsored event will go to Macmillan, which is Everyone Active’s charity partner.

The partnership launched in 2019 and has raised more than £88,000.

More than 1,500 children are set to swim the distance between Scarborough and Whitby for Macmillan.

Some 1,050 youngsters will swim in Scarborough and 470 in Whitby, with each receiving a certificate for taking part in the fundraiser, as well as a distance certificate.

The event will take place from Monday October 25 to Saturday October 30.

Jon Bird, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “We’re really proud of all the young swimmers at these two centres who are taking on this mammoth challenge.

“I know they will do us proud and, hopefully, we will raise lots of money for a great cause in Macmillan.”

Adele Burrough, Macmillan’s fundraising manager in Yorkshire, said: “We are thrilled to have the support of 1,500 schoolchildren taking part in such a wonderful challenge for Macmillan

and want to wish every single child the best of luck.

“This fantastic effort will go such a long way in helping Macmillan Cancer Support be there for people living with cancer, whatever it takes.”

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/scarbswim-learn to donate.