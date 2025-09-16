From the West End to Whitby - a night of Rod Stewart’s greatest hits

Rod Stewart fans across Whitby are in for a treat this September as Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story arrives at Whitby Pavilion.

Direct from the West End and endorsed by Rod’s own family, the hit theatre show has wowed audiences nationwide, celebrating the incredible life and career of one of Britain’s best-loved rock icons.

The musical journey spans his six-decade career from humble beginnings in the R‘n’B clubs through to world-famous rock sensation.

Every song is performed with swaggering showmanship by charismatic frontman, Paul Metcalfe, alongside authentic costumes and sensational live musicians.

Paul said: “Rod’s music brings back a lot of memories for people, and everyone can remember the first time they heard Maggie May.

“His back catalogue is second to none – wonderful ballads, joyful upbeat songs and some great rockers.”

Fans can look forward to singing along to smash hits including Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?, Baby Jane, Sailing, The First Cut Is The Deepest, Tonight’s The Night and many more.

And it’s a great time to celebrate this legendary icon as 2025 marks his 80th birthday year.

Stewart is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Paul added: “When I’m on stage I go into another world and do things I wouldn’t normally dream of doing.

“The show has come on massively since we started – the music, the lighting, the set and the video backdrops have all grown with it.

"Fortunately, the audience seems to agree.”

With a feel-good atmosphere, big sing-along moments and memories of a golden era of music, it’s the perfect night out for couples, friends and lifelong fans alike.

Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story comes to Whitby Pavilion on Thursday 25 September.

Tickets are available from www.someguyshavealltheluck.com or at the box office.