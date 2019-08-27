Full steam ahead for the Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally

Scampston Hall will host the Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally this weekend.

Exhibits are expected to arrive from all over the UK and there will be over 40 full-size steam engines, as well as a number of fairground organs.

The gallopers are always popular

The Scarborough Fair Collection, with its fantastic stage show featuring dancers and singers will also be on display over the course of the two days.

Another highlight will be the tractor pulling arena. Tractors of all shapes and sizes, including some which have been highly modified, will be put through their paces pulling the sledge.

Adjacent to the tractor-pulling arena will be a display of vintage tractors and stationary engines.

Other vintage entries will include classic cars, vintage commercials including lorries, buses and fire engines, pre-1978 motorcycles and military vehicles.

Steam engines will travel to the event from across the country

These exhibits will be in place around the event but will also participate in Main Arena parades. An action packed arena programme will commence at 10am and run until 5pm.

In the Main Arena StuntWorld will perform a mix of motorcycle and quad stunts, car two-wheel driving and roll over quad stunts.

There will be plenty for children to do with both old-time and modern funfairs, quad bike rides, a giant inflatable slide and bouncy castles, land train, falconry display, Punch and Judy, face painting and trampolines.

There will also be trade stands, an indoor craft, gift & fine food marquee and auto-jumble plots where you can find missing parts at a bargain price.

For those in need of refreshment there will be a licensed bar and a number of catering outlets.

The Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally will be at Scampston Hall on Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 1. Gates open at 10am and close at 5pm each day.

Scampston Hall is located 15 miles west of Scarborough on the A64.