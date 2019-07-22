The train sets off..

Full steam ahead: the best pictures from this weekend's North Bay Railway Fun Day

There was plenty of fun for all the family at this weekend's North Bay Railway Fun Day.

Here are the best pictures from the event.

Treats galore at the stalls..

1. North Bay Railway Funday

Steven Davis gets the sponge challenge with Jaymee Lee Tolliday..

2. North Bay Railway Funday

Families enjoy the train adventure...

3. North Bay Railway Funday

All aboard the Scarborough Spa Express .Visitor Harvey Hammond with Train Driver Radd McLachlan.

4. North Bay Railway Funday

