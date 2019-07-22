Full steam ahead: the best pictures from this weekend's North Bay Railway Fun Day There was plenty of fun for all the family at this weekend's North Bay Railway Fun Day. Here are the best pictures from the event. 1. North Bay Railway Funday Treats galore at the stalls.. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. North Bay Railway Funday Steven Davis gets the sponge challenge with Jaymee Lee Tolliday.. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. North Bay Railway Funday Families enjoy the train adventure... jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. North Bay Railway Funday All aboard the Scarborough Spa Express .Visitor Harvey Hammond with Train Driver Radd McLachlan. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 1