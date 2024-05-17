Funds raised for RNLI by school with a lifesaving link to Staithes and Runswick

Helen Massey (centre) with pupils of Silcoates School, volunteer student Amir in RNLI inshore lifeboat crew kit and Stormy Stan - Image Courtesy of Silcoates School

Silcoates School, in Wakefield, has celebrated not only the 200th anniversary of the RNLI but also the 120th anniversary of a link between the West Yorkshire school and the North Yorkshire coast.

In 1904 the school in Wrenthorpe near Wakefield suffered a fire. The school moved to a temporary home in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, until 1908 when the rebuilding of the school was complete.

The home of the school in this time was what is now Saltburn House on Marine Parade which was originally opened as a Convalescent Home for workers of the Quaker Pease family’s industries.

Becoming the temporary base for Silcoates School in 1904, it was here a link was forged, through sport, with the RNLI crews at Staithes and Runswick.

During the four-year relocation, the Silcoates’ boys engaged in spirited games of Cricket and Football with RNLI crew members.

This not only provided solace during a challenging time but also laid the foundation to create a lasting friendship, that still exists today.

In honour of this historic connection and their ties to Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Silcoates staff and pupils from Pre-School to Sixth Form, enthusiastically participated in a fundraising walk, carrying boats around a 1.2-mile course, across the 60-acre campus at Silcoates.

Together, they covered a remarkable 80 miles, symbolising the journey between Silcoates and its temporary post-fire location at Saltburn House in Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Their dedicated efforts culminated in an outstanding fundraising total of £947.76 for the Staithes and Runswick RNLI Lifeboat Station, a contribution that will significantly aid the charity’s life-saving endeavours.

Following the fundraising walk, RNLI Ambassador, Helen Massey visited the school to receive the donation being joined by Stormy Stan the RNLI's mascot and volunteer student Amir who showcased the RNLI's vital ILB (inshore lifeboat) crew kit.

