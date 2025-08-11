Fylingdales Folk Choir to team up with Manchester's Harp & A Monkey in concert not be missed

A community choir from Fylingthorpe has forged an exciting link with the band Harp & a Monkey from Manchester, and will be performing with them at Pickering Theatre.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a hugely successful joint project for Whitby’s Musicport Festival, the choir was invited to share the stage with the band at the Kirk Theatre, Pickering.

The award-winning song and story-telling trio Harp & a Monkey specialise in uplifting and melodic songs (original and traditional) about everyday life, love and remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Folk Choir provided an extra layer of four-part harmony to the band’s arrangements.

Fylingdales Folk Choir.

The Greater Manchester outfit’s work has been described as "bold and brilliant” by the likes of The Observer and “unique” by folk legend Mike Harding.

With four albums under their belts, the multi-instrumentalists (expect banjos, harps, accordions, guitars, violas, glockenspiels and more) are regulars on the national concert circuit and guarantee poignancy, humour and great audience rapport at their live shows.

Lead singer Martin Purdy said: “Our collaboration with Fylingdales Folk Choir clicked on every level – personally, professionally and creatively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What a reminder of the power of music and the power of working with others to shape something bigger than the sum of the parts.”

Harp and a Monkey.

Despite being based at opposite sides of the country, when the two groups get together, everything falls in to place.

Rehearsals for the coming event have been going well.

Choir Leader Gillian Edwards said: “We’re all thrilled to be singing with these brilliant musicians.”

This concert, suitable for all ages, is on Friday September 5, 7.30pm start.

Doors open 6.30pm.

Tickets (£14) available from the Theatre website kirktheatre.co.uk or ring the box office 01751 474833.