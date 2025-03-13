Gala concert to bring Whitby's Eskdale Festival to close after two weeks of "wonderful performances"

After two days of Speech and Drama, two days of Senior Music, a Band Day, and three days of Primary School Music, the organisers thanked the teachers and schools who supported the festival.

Dance and Art classes are also included in the festival, with a very enjoyable afternoon of dance, and an exhibition of artwork which was admired throughout the two weeks.

Entry secretary Sue Rowland said: “On behalf of the committee of the Eskdale Festival, I would like to thank all the competitors for their carefully prepared work and wonderful performances.

"We are so grateful to the individual teachers and schools, and especially headteachers, who are giving our young people the opportunity to engage in performing arts and learn skills which will last a lifetime.

“Our festival would not run without the hard work of so many volunteers who give up their time to support our young people.

“We are very grateful to them.”

The Gala Concert, sponsored by Boyes and Co, takes place on Saturday March 15 and starts at 6pm.

Tickets on the door for £6, only cash.

