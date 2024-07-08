Galeon Andalucia due to arrive in Whitby this evening - Find out how you can follow her journey

The Galeon Andalucia

A unique replica of the legendary Spanish galleons that sailed the world’s oceans for three centuries is expected to arrive in Whitby this evening (Monday, July 8).

The Galeón Andalucía will open her decks to the public for the first time at Whitby harbour from July 10 to 15.

The impressive vessel left Newcastle at 7.30am this morning and is currently making her way down the coast.

She is expected to arrive in Whitby at around 6pm this evening.

You can follow her journey online here: https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/home/shipid:169048/zoom:9.

The Galeón Andalucía is a replica of the ship used by the Spanish from the 16th to 18th centuries in the maritime expeditions of discovery.

For three centuries, these Spanish galleons crossed the Atlantic Ocean back and forth, sailed around the Caribbean Sea and the American coasts, and covered the Pacific route as well.

They carried plenty of seamen, merchant traders and settlers, while their holds bore the fabulous loads resulting from American and Asian trade.

It took three years to research the main historical and maritime archives in Spain to compile the necessary information about galleons’ shapes, details and measures so that this replica could be built.

Construction of the galleon took 17 months and employed 150 people. The vessel launched in Punta Umbría (Huelva, Spain) in November, 2009.

The replica was designed and built by Ignacio Fernandez Vial, a naval engineer and historian, commissioned by ship owner, the Nao Victoria Foundation.

During construction, a completely original and innovative technique was used: the hull and decks were built up in layers of fiberglass and after that the whole structure was lined with wood.

It was the first time this method was applied to any ship heavier than 500 tons meant for oceanic sailing.

The galleon will be open to visitors from 10am until 8pm each day.

Once on board, visitors are free to stroll around five of the ships decks on a self-guided walking tour, talk to the actual crew members, and contemplate exhibitions, videos, projections and historical documents.

Tickets are available on board or via tickets.velacuadra.es.